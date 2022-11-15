Ontology Gas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $76.89 million and $5.20 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00580180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,094.49 or 0.30220628 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,366,800 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.