Oppenheimer Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 3,018,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,030. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $816.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vacasa by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

