Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey Acquires 50,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) Director Patrick Downey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$62,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,298,281.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. 149,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Orezone Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

