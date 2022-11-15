Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Holdings Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About Origin Bancorp



Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

