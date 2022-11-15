Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

