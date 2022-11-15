Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 3,547,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,761. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after buying an additional 1,298,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

