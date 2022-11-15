Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Osisko Development Company Profile

Shares of Osisko Development stock traded up 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.93. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.64. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of 3.84 and a 1-year high of 13.50.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

