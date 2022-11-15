Overbrook Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises about 2.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. 28,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,741. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

