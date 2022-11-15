Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.21.

