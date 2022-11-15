Overbrook Management Corp Sells 285 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 237,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.17. 571,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.