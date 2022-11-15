Overbrook Management Corp Sells 285 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

NYSE:UNP traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.