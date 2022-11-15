Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

