Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,210 System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of System1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get System1 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

System1 Trading Up 9.7 %

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,472,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,932,529 in the last quarter.

NYSE SST opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. System1, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.