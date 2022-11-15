Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGYWW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,226. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

