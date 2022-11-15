PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

