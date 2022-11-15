Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLTR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 34,398,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,480,387. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

