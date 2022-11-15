Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 21.52, but opened at 23.34. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.79, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.07. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $45,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $39,114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $6,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

