Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 21.52, but opened at 23.34. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.79, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.07. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAA)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.