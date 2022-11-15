PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PARTS iD Stock Down 4.0 %
PARTS iD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,464. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.41.
About PARTS iD
