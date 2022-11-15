PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PARTS iD Stock Down 4.0 %

PARTS iD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,464. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.41.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

Read More

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.