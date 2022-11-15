Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

