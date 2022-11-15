PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 7.2% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

