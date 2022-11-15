PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.98. 367,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

