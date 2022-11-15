Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after buying an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after buying an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after buying an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.0 %

AMJ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 7,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,237. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

