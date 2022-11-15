Peak Asset Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $103.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

