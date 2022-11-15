Peak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 133,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,790. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

