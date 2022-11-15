Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

