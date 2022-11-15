Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 396.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $400.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.88. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

