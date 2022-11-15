Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 4,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

