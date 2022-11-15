PENN Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 14,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,075 call options.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CBRE Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,345,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,983,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

