PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

