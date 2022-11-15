Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. 358,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

