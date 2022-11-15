Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $271,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 113,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.6 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.15. 17,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,477. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.