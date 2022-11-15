Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 726,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

