Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.92. 19,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,487. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $309.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200 day moving average of $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

