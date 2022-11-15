Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.34. 54,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.92. The company has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.