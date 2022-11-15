Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $199.54. 123,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

