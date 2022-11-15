Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 273 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 390,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

