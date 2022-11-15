Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.01. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,643. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -239.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

