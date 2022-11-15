Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.
PFGC stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
