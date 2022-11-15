Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

PFGC stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

