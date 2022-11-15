Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $75,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,200. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.