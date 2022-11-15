Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

