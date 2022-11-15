Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Pershing Square Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $41.44.
Pershing Square Company Profile
