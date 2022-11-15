Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 46.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

