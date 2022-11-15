Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $67.98 million and $107,199.98 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00240903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00087659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,594,665 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

