Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 31.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 352,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx Price Performance

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $769,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,876,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,775 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INBX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 5,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,366. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Inhibrx Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

