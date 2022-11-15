Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,460 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

