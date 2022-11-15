Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $103.22 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $103,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 112,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,050. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

