Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,551 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of BTRS worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BTRS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BTRS by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

