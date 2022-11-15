Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Albireo Pharma worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 3,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,321. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,216,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

