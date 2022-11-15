Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,757 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 417,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 2,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wave Life Sciences Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

