PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for $1,215.32 or 0.07158350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $771.71 million and $5.93 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 634,988 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

