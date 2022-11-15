PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PHI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 49,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
