PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PLDT Stock Performance

PHI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 49,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

